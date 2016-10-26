BRIEF-Aspen Insurance Holdings Q3 earnings per share $1.40

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd

* Aspen reports results for third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.97

* Q3 earnings per share $1.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - gross written premiums increased by 6.0% to $763.5 million in q3 of 2016 compared with $720.5 million in q3 of 2015

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - combined ratio of 93.8% for Q3 of 2016 compared with 93.4% for q3 of 2015