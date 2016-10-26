BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners declares cash distribution of $0.3375/unit

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Landmark announces 7th consecutive quarterly distribution increase; schedules third quarter 2016 earnings release and conference call

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp - board of directors of its general partner declared a cash distribution of $0.3375 per common unit

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp - quarter's cash distribution, which represents a 17.4% increase over minimum quarterly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: