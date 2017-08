BRIEF-Chemed reports Q3 adj earnings per share of $1.73

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp

* Chemed reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.73

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.62

* Q3 revenue $393 million versus i/b/e/s view $397 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.20 to $7.30 excluding items

* Full-Year 2016 revenue growth for vitas, prior to medicare cap, is estimated to be in range of 1.0% to 2.0%

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chemed corp qtrly net patient revenue of $283 million, a decrease of 0.8%

* Roto-Rooter is forecasted to achieve full-year 2016 revenue growth of 5.0% to 5.5%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S