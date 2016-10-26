BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.02

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Curtiss-wright Corp

* Curtiss-Wright reports third quarter 2016 financial results; maintains full-year eps and increases operating margin guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $1.02

* Q3 sales $507 million versus i/b/e/s view $518.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing fy 2016 operating margin guidance by 10 basis points to new range of 14.3% to 14.5%

* Sees fy 2016 total sales $2.11 billion - $2.16 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.09, revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S