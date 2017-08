Oct 26 (Reuters) - Westwood Holdings Group Inc :

* Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $31.8 million versus $32.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72

* Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share

* Westwood holdings group inc - end of period AUM grew 4% to $21.3 billion at September 30, 2016 compared to $20.4 billion at September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: