BRIEF-Axis Capital Holdings reports Q3 operating earnings per share of $1.78

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

* Axis capital reports third quarter net income available to common shareholders of $177 million, or $1.96 per diluted common share

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.78

* Q3 earnings per share $1.96

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axis capital holdings ltd says q3 annualized operating return on average common equity of 12.0%

* Axis capital holdings ltd says q3 combined ratio of 92.6%, compared to 96.6%

* Axis capital holdings ltd qtrly net premiums earned increased by 2% (4% on a constant currency basis(3)) to $934 million

* Axis capital holdings ltd says q3 diluted book value per common share of $59.77, an increase of 4% compared to prior quarter

* Qtrly net premiums earned increased by 2% to $934 million