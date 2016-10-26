FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forrester Research Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Forrester Research Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Forrester Research Inc :

* Forrester Research Inc sees full-year 2016 total revenues of approximately $323.0 million to $327.0 million

* Forrester Research reports 2016 third-quarter financial results; increases share repurchase authorization by $25 million

* Q3 pro forma earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $77.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $80 million

* Forrester Research Inc sees full-year 2016 diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.80 to $0.85

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forrester Research Inc sees full-year 2016 pro forma diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.19 to $1.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

