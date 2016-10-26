FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Trinity Industries reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.55
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Trinity Industries reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Trinity Industries Inc

* Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.30 to $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share $0.55

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.60

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trinity Industries, Inc- quarterly revenues and net income of $1.1 billion and $84.2 million, respectively, compared to $1.5 billion and $204.3 million

* Trinity Industries, Inc- quarterly orders totaling 1,260 railcars in rail group

* Trinity Industries, Inc- company expects to conduct sales of leased railcars in 2017.

* Trinity Industries, Inc- for first half of 2017, company anticipates earnings per common diluted share of between $0.45 and $0.60

* Trinity Industries, Inc - rail group expects h1 2017 deliveries to be about 7,000 to 8,000 railcars compared to first half 2016 deliveries of 13,210 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
