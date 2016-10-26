FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Quantum reports Q2 adj earnings per share of $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Quantum Corp

* Quantum corporation reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $134.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $132.6 million

* Sees q3 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00 to $0.02

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $125 million to $130 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 gaap and non-gaap gross margin of 41-43 percent

* Sees q3 gaap loss per share of $0.01 to gaap earnings per share of $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
