BRIEF-Selective reports Q3 net income per diluted share of $0.66

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Selective Insurance Group Inc

* Selective reports third quarter 2016 net income per diluted share of $0.66 and operating income(1) per diluted share of $0.62

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.62

* Q3 earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board declared a 7% increase to quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.16 per share

* Qtrly total revenues $581.7 million versus $540.5 million