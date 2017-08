BRIEF-Antero Resources Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.77

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Antero Resources Corp

* Qtrly average net daily gas equivalent production was 1,875 mmcfe/d (26% liquids), a 25% increase

* Antero Resources reports third quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 revenue $1.1 billion versus $1.4 billion

* Q3 revenue view $691.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says antero's net daily production for q3 of 2016 averaged 1,875 MMcfe/d, including 81,460 bbl/d of liquids