FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive reports Q3 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 9:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-O'Reilly Automotive reports Q3 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc

* O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results and announces purchase agreement with bond auto parts

* Q3 earnings per share $2.90

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- Announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase bond auto parts

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY comparable store sales up 4% to 5%

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY total revenue $8.5 billion to $8.6 billion

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- Comparable store sales increased 4.2% for Q3 ended September 30, 2016

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY diluted earnings per share $10.58 to $10.68

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY capital expenditures $460 million to $490 million

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY free cash flow $850 million to $900 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.73, revenue view $8.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- Qtrly revenue $2.22 billion versus $2.08 billion

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- "Are on pace to achieve target of 210 net, new store openings in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.