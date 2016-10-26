FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TI Q3 earnings per share $0.94
October 26, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-TI Q3 earnings per share $0.94

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc :

* TI reports 3Q16 financial results and shareholder returns, including 32% dividend increase

* Q3 earnings per share $0.94

* Q3 revenue $3.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.48 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.76 to $0.86

* Sees Q4 revenue $3.17 billion to $3.43 billion

* Texas Instruments Inc - TI also increased its quarterly dividend by 32 percent to 50 cents per share, or $2.00 annualized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

