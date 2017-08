Oct 26 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Says Brenton L. Saunders appointed chairman of the board

* Paul Bisaro to remain on Allergan board

* Christopher Coughlin to become lead independent director

* Allergan announces changes to board leadership