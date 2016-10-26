FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton Corporation reports Q1 results
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 9:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton Corporation reports Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Briggs & Stratton Corp :

* Briggs & Stratton Corporation reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.34

* Q1 sales $287 million versus I/B/E/S view $277 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.31 to $1.46

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.86 billion to $1.9 billion

* Briggs & Stratton - increasing fiscal 2017 earnings outlook to $1.31 to $1.46 per diluted share from previous guidance of $1.26 to $1.41 per share

* Briggs & Stratton Corp - "increased our revenue and earnings guidance for year given increased sales of generators from impact of hurricane Matthew"

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Briggs & Stratton Corp sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures to be $70 million to $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
