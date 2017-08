Oct 26 (Reuters) - Arrow Financial Corp :

* Arrow approves 2017 stock repurchase program

* Arrow Financial Corp - approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing repurchase, at discretion of senior management, of up to $5 million

* Arrow Financial Corp - new repurchase program will replace existing $5 million repurchase program authorized on october 28, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: