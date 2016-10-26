Oct 26 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc :

* Helix announces proposed offering of new convertible senior notes for partial repurchase of outstanding convertible senior notes

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - intention to offer approximately $125 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc says expects to use proceeds from issuance of 2022 notes to repurchase among others