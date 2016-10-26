BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group posts Q3 earnings $0.41/shr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bankwell Financial Group Inc

* Bankwell Financial Group reports record third quarter net income of $3.1 million or $0.41 per share and declares a 40 pct increase to the quarterly dividend

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $13.3 million

* Bankwell Financial Group Inc- "increasing our quarterly dividend by 40 pct."

* Bankwell Financial - revenues for quarter ended September 30, 2016 were $13.3 million, an increase of 10 pct compared to quarter ended September 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: