10 months ago
BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Mines posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.25
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Mines posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

* Agnico Eagle reports third quarter 2016 results: strong operational performance continues; ongoing exploration yields positive results at Amaruq, Sisar Zone at Kittila, Olmeca zone at El Barqueno and Barsele Project in Sweden

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd - now expect to exceed upper end of 2016 production guidance of 1.6 million ounces

* Payable gold production in Q3 of 2016 was 416,187 ounces, compared to 441,124 ounces in Q3 of 2015

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd says board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
