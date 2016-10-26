FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Kirby Corporation announces 2016 third quarter results
October 26, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kirby Corporation announces 2016 third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kirby Corp

* Kirby Corporation announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $434.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $410.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says full year 2016 earnings per share guidance narrowed to a range of $2.47 to $2.62 compared with $2.40 to $2.70 previously

* Earnings guidance for 2016 Q4 is $0.45 to $0.60 per share

* Full year earnings per share guidance is narrowed to $2.47 to $2.62 from previous guidance range of $2.40 to $2.70

* Expects 2016 capital spending to be in $230 to $250 million range, unchanged from previous guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
