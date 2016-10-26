Oct 26 Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $2.3 billion versus $2.32 billion

* Barrick gold corp - increased our gold production guidance for 2016 to 5.25-5.55 million ounces, up from our original range of 5.00-5.50 million ounces

* Barrick gold corp - total debt has been reduced by $1.4 billion year-to-date, and co remains on track to achieve $2 billion debt reduction target for year.

* Qtrly revenue $2,297 million $ 2,315 million

* Barrick gold corp - qtrly gold production 1.4 million ounces versus 1.7 million ounces

* Barrick gold corp - capital expenditures for 2016 are now expected to be $1.20-$1.30 billion, down from $1.25-$1.40 billion at end of q2

* Barrick gold corp - qtrly gold all-in sustaining costs $704 per ounce versus $771 per ounce

* Reduced fy all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2016 to $740-$775 per ounce

* Barrick gold - q3 copper production 100 million pounds versus 140 million pounds last year

* Barrick gold corp - now expect 2016 production from veladero to be in range of 530,000-580,000 ounces of gold, down from 580,000-640,000 ounces

* Barrick gold corp - sees fy copper production 380-430 million pounds

* Barrick gold corp - copper all-in sustaining cost guidance for 2016 has been narrowed to $2.00-$2.20 per pound.

* Barrick gold corp - sees fy gold all-in sustaining costs $740-$775 per ounce

* Barrick gold corp - q3 copper c1 cash costs per pound $1.50 versus $1.53 per pound last year

* Barrick gold corp - now has less than $200 million in debt due before 2019

* Barrick gold corp - sees 2016 copper c1 cash cost $1.40- $1.60 per pound

* Barrick gold corp - expect to achieve 2016 debt reduction target using existing cash balances and q4 operating cash flow

* Qtrly revenue $2,297 million versus $2,315 million (adds dropped word 'versus') Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: