October 26, 2016 / 9:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Atn holdings reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Atn Holdings Inc

* Atn reports third quarter and nine month 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 43 percent to $138.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Atn holdings -expects fy 2016 capital expenditures for its telecom businesses, including bermuda and usvi acquisitions, to be $95 million to $110 million

* Atn holdings inc - capital expenditures for our renewable energy business are still expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million for full year 2016

* Atn holdings inc- for full year 2016, revenue for u.s. Telecom segment is expected to be in range from $170 million to $180 million

* Atn holdings inc- "not see significant incremental revenue from india operations until early 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
