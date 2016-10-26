BRIEF-Canfor Pulp Products reports Q3 adj earnings per share of $0.34

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canfor Pulp Products Inc

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc Announces third quarter 2016 results and quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.34

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - looking ahead, with new pulp capacity forecast to come on line there is risk of downward pressure on pricing

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - qtrly sales $291.6 million versus $294.1 million

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc - qtrly pulp shipment and production volumes were up 11% and 12%, respectively, from previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: