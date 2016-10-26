FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canfor reports Q3 earnings per share of C$0.38
October 26, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Canfor reports Q3 earnings per share of C$0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp

* Canfor reports results for third quarter of 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.39

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canfor corp says Q3 total lumber shipments and production were in line with Q2 of 2016

* Canfor corp says looking ahead, us housing market is forecast to continue its gradual recovery through balance of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.38

* Canfor corp - for company's key offshore lumber markets, demand is anticipated to show a modest improvement through Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

