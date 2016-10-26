BRIEF-Canfor reports Q3 earnings per share of C$0.38

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp
* Canfor reports results for third quarter of 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.39
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Canfor corp says Q3 total lumber shipments and production were in line with Q2 of 2016
* Canfor corp says looking ahead, us housing market is forecast to continue its gradual recovery through balance of 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.38
* Canfor corp - for company's key offshore lumber markets, demand is anticipated to show a modest improvement through Q4