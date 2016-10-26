BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports third quarter results

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp :

* Lundin Mining reports third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lundin Mining Corp - sees FY total copper production 254,700 - 261,800 tonnes

* Lundin Mining Corp - capital expenditures (excluding tenke) for 2016 are expected to be $195 million

* Sales for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 were $374.5 million, an increase of $21.3 million in comparison to Q3 of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: