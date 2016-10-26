FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Goldcorp reports updated reserves and resources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc

* Press release - Goldcorp reports updated reserves and resources; provides overview of renewed exploration strategy and results

* Goldcorp -Proven and probable gold mineral reserves as of June 30, 2016 were 42.3 million ounces compared to 40.7 million ounces as of December 31, 2015

* Proven and probable gold mineral reserves increased by 4% to 42.3 million ounces, as of June 30, 2016

* Goldcorp - Proven, probable silver mineral reserves as of June 30, 2016 totaled 694.0 million ounces, compared to 704.6 million ounces as of December 31, 2015

* Goldcorp Inc - Company changed cycle on reporting reserves and resources from December 31 to June 30 in 2016

* Goldcorp - Changed cycle on reporting reserves and resources resulted in shortened six month period of exploration information instead of a full year

* Goldcorp-Shorter time period, compounded with seasonally lower drilling in Dec,Jan, led to less exploration data than usual for resource,reserve update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

