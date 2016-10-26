FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q3 earnings per share $0.03
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 10:51 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alon USA Partners Q3 earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Alon Usa Partners Lp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect total throughput to average about 77,000 barrels per day for Q4 of 2016

* Says Q3 results reflect a continuation of difficult refining environment experienced in first two quarters of 2016

* Alon says refinery average throughput for Q3 of 2016 was 70,063 barrels per day compared to 75,797 BPD for same period in 2015

* Should generate sufficient cash available for distribution during Q4 of 2016

* Says expect total throughput to average about 77,000 barrels per day for Q4 of 2016

* Alon says expects that with operations consistent with plan, co should generate sufficient cash available for distribution during Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.