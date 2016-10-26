Oct 26 AlarmForce Industries Inc

* Provides update on the status of ongoing review

* Says further work is required before it can be determined whether restatement of historical financial statements will be required

* Says board of alarmforce has struck an independent special committee in order to assess company's internal control environment

* Says anticipates that decision regarding whether restatement will be required will be made by end of third week of Nov. 2016

* Says evaluating impact of whether assessment,possible employee tax liabilities due to classification of independent contractors affects Q3