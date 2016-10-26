BRIEF-Kennametal Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kennametal Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 sales $477 million versus I/B/E/S view $482.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.50
* Q1 loss per share $0.27
* Says company's expectations of full year free operating cash flow of $90 million to $110 million remains unchanged
* Says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says about 75 percent of previously announced workforce reduction and 65 percent of correlating savings have been identified and are in implementation phase
* Says "we are increasing our full year outlook range but remain generally cautious on overall year"
* Selling initiatives are ongoing
* Says restructuring programs are currently expected to produce combined annual ongoing pre-tax permanent savings of $140 million to $155 million
* Says pre-tax restructuring and related charges were $32 million, or $0.38 per share in Q3
* Says in total, pre-tax charges for restructuring initiatives are expected to be about $155 million to $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: