10 months ago
BRIEF-Kennametal Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 10:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kennametal Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kennametal Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $477 million versus I/B/E/S view $482.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.50

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Says company's expectations of full year free operating cash flow of $90 million to $110 million remains unchanged

* Says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says about 75 percent of previously announced workforce reduction and 65 percent of correlating savings have been identified and are in implementation phase

* Says "we are increasing our full year outlook range but remain generally cautious on overall year"

* Selling initiatives are ongoing

* Says restructuring programs are currently expected to produce combined annual ongoing pre-tax permanent savings of $140 million to $155 million

* Says pre-tax restructuring and related charges were $32 million, or $0.38 per share in Q3

* Says in total, pre-tax charges for restructuring initiatives are expected to be about $155 million to $175 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
