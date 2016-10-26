Oct 26 Public Storage

* Public storage reports results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend by 11 percent to $2.00 per share

* Q3 FFO per share $2.51

* Revenues for same store facilities increased 5.1 percent or $26.6 million in three months ended September 30, 2016

* Quarterly core FFO per share $ 2.53