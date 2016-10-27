Oct 26 Ensco Plc

* Ensco Plc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Additional steps have been taken since mid-year 2016 to reduce company's expense base

* Actions are expected to reduce expenses by approximately $50 million on an annualized basis from Q2 2016 levels

* Revenues were $548 million in Q3 2016 compared to $1.012 billion a year ago

* Average day rate for fleet declined to $184,000 in Q3 2016 from $232,000 a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: