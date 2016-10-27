Husky Energy chief executive to retire, promotes COO
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 26 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy said its chief executive, Asim Ghosh, will retire on Dec. 5 after seven years at the helm.
Oct 26 Ensco Plc
* Ensco Plc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Additional steps have been taken since mid-year 2016 to reduce company's expense base
* Actions are expected to reduce expenses by approximately $50 million on an annualized basis from Q2 2016 levels
* Revenues were $548 million in Q3 2016 compared to $1.012 billion a year ago
* Average day rate for fleet declined to $184,000 in Q3 2016 from $232,000 a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 Mexico's InvestaBank said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy two Mexican units of Deutsche Bank as the German lender exits non-core businesses amid a drive to cut costs in a major organisational shake-up.