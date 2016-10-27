Husky Energy chief executive to retire, promotes COO
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 26 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy said its chief executive, Asim Ghosh, will retire on Dec. 5 after seven years at the helm.
Oct 26 NXP Semiconductors Nv
* NXP Semiconductors reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.26
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue at $2.47 billion, an increase of 62 percent year on year
* Qtrly GAAP gross margin 48.0 %
* Q3 revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 Mexico's InvestaBank said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy two Mexican units of Deutsche Bank as the German lender exits non-core businesses amid a drive to cut costs in a major organisational shake-up.