BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco Q3 loss per share $3.62
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 26 Whiting Petroleum Corp
* Q3 loss per share $0.47
* Q3 2016 average production of 119,890 BOE/D at high end of guidance
* Whiting is 68 percent hedged for remainder of 2016 and 49 percent hedged for 2017 as a percentage of September 2016 oil production
* Sees Q4 production of 10.4 MMBOE to 10.8 MMBOE
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $345.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Chinese package delivery company ZTO Express raised $1.4 billion in the biggest U.S. initial public offering of the year on Wednesday as its backers cashed in on China's booming online-shopping industry, a source familiar with the deal said.
