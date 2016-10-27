BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco Q3 loss per share $3.62

Oct 26 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.34 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $3.62

* Q3 revenue $1.65 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.68 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to aggressively reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and invest in comprehensive technology portfolio

* Believe declining global production and improving commodity prices are setting stage for a broader recovery in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: