10 months ago
BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco Q3 loss per share $3.62
October 27, 2016 / 1:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-National Oilwell Varco Q3 loss per share $3.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - National Oilwell Varco Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.34 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $3.62

* Q3 revenue $1.65 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.68 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to aggressively reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and invest in comprehensive technology portfolio

* Believe declining global production and improving commodity prices are setting stage for a broader recovery in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
