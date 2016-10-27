Husky Energy chief executive to retire, promotes COO
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 26 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy said its chief executive, Asim Ghosh, will retire on Dec. 5 after seven years at the helm.
Oct 26 Deutsche Bank Ag
* Deutsche Bank enters into agreement to sell its banking and securities subsidiaries in Mexico to InvestaBank S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
* Transaction is expected to close in 2017, subject to regulatory approvals
* Will centralize Mexican global markets and corporate & investment banking coverage function in global hubs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S