Oct 27 (Reuters) - Giyani Gold Corp :

* Giyani acquires Botswana manganese projects

* Entered into non-binding letter of intent with Matsamo Gold Corp, Menzi Battery Metals, Qakaza Diamond Corp to acquire 88-95% interest in prospecting licenses in Botswana

* Will make cash payments totalling C$550,000 and issue 4.4 million common shares