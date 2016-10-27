BRIEF-Nokia CFO Ihamuotila leaves company, joins ABB
* Says Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial Officer of Nokia, resigns from company to join ABB in Switzerland as Chief Financial Officer and a member of executive committee
Oct 27 Giyani Gold Corp :
* Giyani acquires Botswana manganese projects
* Entered into non-binding letter of intent with Matsamo Gold Corp, Menzi Battery Metals, Qakaza Diamond Corp to acquire 88-95% interest in prospecting licenses in Botswana
* Will make cash payments totalling C$550,000 and issue 4.4 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Deutsche Bank posted an unexpected net profit of 278 million euros ($303 million) in the third quarter as it benefited from a surge in bond trading that boosted all Wall Street banks' earnings.
PARIS, Oct 27 French oil services company Technip raised its full-year 2016 objectives for its subsea division after revenue and profit for the third quarter beat expectations as it continues to cut costs due to the prolonged fall in oil prices.