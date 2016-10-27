BRIEF-Nokia CFO Ihamuotila leaves company, joins ABB
* Says Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial Officer of Nokia, resigns from company to join ABB in Switzerland as Chief Financial Officer and a member of executive committee
Oct 27 Myovant Sciences Ltd
* Myovant Sciences Ltd announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 14.5 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share
* Shares approved for listing on New York Stock Exchange expected to begin trading under ticker symbol "MYOV" on October 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Deutsche Bank posted an unexpected net profit of 278 million euros ($303 million) in the third quarter as it benefited from a surge in bond trading that boosted all Wall Street banks' earnings.
PARIS, Oct 27 French oil services company Technip raised its full-year 2016 objectives for its subsea division after revenue and profit for the third quarter beat expectations as it continues to cut costs due to the prolonged fall in oil prices.