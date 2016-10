REFILE-TABLE-Foreign investors net buyers of Japan shares for last week

(Refiles with working link to ministry website) TOKYO, Oct 27 Foreign investors remained net buyers of Japanese stocks for the week ending on October 22, capital flows data showed on Thursday. Foreigners bought a net 85.3 billion yen worth of shares in the week through Oct. 22, after buying a net 70.0 billion yen in the week before that. Japanese investors bought a net 773.6 billion yen of foreign bonds in the latest week after buying a net 318.1 billion yen the week befo