BRIEF-MEG Energy qtrly production volumes of 83,404 bpd

Oct 27 (Reuters) - MEG Energy Corp

* MEG energy reports strong third quarter production, record low non-energy operating costs and reduced capital spending

* MEG energy corp qtrly production volumes of 83,404 barrels per day

* MEG energy corp - reduced 2016 non-energy operating cost guidance to $5.75 to $6.50 per barrel

* MEG energy corp - 2016 capital program has been revised downwards to $140 million from original budget of $328 million

* MEG energy corp - maintaining 2016 production guidance