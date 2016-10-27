FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Teck Resources Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.26
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Teck Resources Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Teck Resources

* Teck reports unaudited third quarter results for 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.26

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.41

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teck resources ltd - expect total steelmaking coal sales, including spot sales, to be at or above 6.5 million tonnes in q4 of 2016

* Teck resources ltd - liquidity remains at cad$4.7 billion inclusive of approximately cad$690 million in cash at october 26, 2016

* Teck resources ltd - now expect our production for year to be between 27 and 27.5 million tonnes

* Teck resources ltd - with margins at current levels, we expect unit costs to increase in q4

* Teck resources ltd - "we may also incur some one-time costs if we settle collective bargaining agreements"

* Teck resources - if bargaining agreements settled in q4 as a result of one-time costs, expect annual cost of sales to be at top end of $42 to $46/tonne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
