10 months ago
BRIEF-Carbo announces third quarter 2016 results
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Carbo announces third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Carbo Ceramics Inc ;

* Carbo announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $20.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $25.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carbo Ceramics Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carbo ceramics inc- "are targeting achieving a cash neutral exit rate by year end 2017"

* Carbo Ceramics Inc - expect Q4 2016 ceramic sales volumes to increase sequentially

* "we believe industry will see a gradual recovery in activity" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
