BRIEF-Colfax Q3 earnings per share $0.23

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Colfax Corp

* Colfax reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 sales $879.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $892.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Colfax corp says on track to deliver $50 million in savings in 2016

* Colfax corp - lower-end of 2016 eps guidance range raised by five cents

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Delaware supreme court affirmed prior court rulings regarding co's rights under excess insurance policies for asbestos coverage

* Delaware supreme court affirmed prior court rulings regarding co's rights under excess insurance policies for asbestos coverage

* Colfax - court ruling is expected to result in receipt from excess insurers of approximately $88 million of prior unreimbursed costs funded by company