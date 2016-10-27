FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Xcel Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:30 AM

BRIEF-Xcel Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc

* Xcel Energy third quarter 2016 earnings report

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.17 to $2.22 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total operating revenues $3.04 billion versus $2.90 billion

* Q3 revenue view $3.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects to deliver long-term annual EPS growth of 4 percent to 6 percent, based on ongoing 2015 eps of $2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
