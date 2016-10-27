FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bemis Company Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bemis Company Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bemis Company Inc

* Bemis Company reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations

* Bemis Company Inc - management continues to expect cash from operations to be in range of $425 to $465 million for full year 2016

* Bemis Company Inc - sees capital expenditures to be approximately $200 million for full year 2016

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.65 to $2.70

* Q3 sales fell 4.7 percent to $657.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bemis Company Inc says Q3 global packaging segment adjusted operating profit return on sales increased to 9.8 percent, compared to 9.7 percent in prior q3

* Bemis Company-updated fy 2016 adjusted eps guidance range reflects management's updated expectations of sales volumes in its u.s. Packaging business

* Bemis Company Inc says global packaging net sales for q3 of 2016 of $369.6 million represent an increase of 12.6 percent compared to same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
