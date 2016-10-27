FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Firstcash reports Q3 loss per share $0.04
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Firstcash reports Q3 loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Firstcash Inc

* Firstcash reports record third quarter revenues reflecting completed merger with cash america; company declares increased quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 revenue $261 million versus I/B/E/S view $280.4 million

* Adjusted EBITDA for current quarter totaled $42 million, an increase of 28% compared to q3 of 2015.

* Full year fiscal 2016 guidance for adjusted earnings per share is $2.40 to $2.50

* For 2017, co currently plans to open approximately 65 stores in Mexico and ten additional stores in central and south America

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
