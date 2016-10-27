FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Chart Industries Q3 EPS $0.53 excluding items
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Chart Industries Q3 EPS $0.53 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chart Industries Inc

* Chart Industries reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53 excluding items

* Q3 sales $203.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orders received in Q3 of 2016 were $201.2 million, a decrease of $69.0 million over orders received during Q2 of 2016

* Chart Industries Inc says backlog at September 30, 2016 was $384.4 million, down 2.1% from June 30, 2016 level of $392.5 million

* Chart Industries - raising full year adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance which is expected to be in range of $1.20 to $1.30 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $886.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
