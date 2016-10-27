BRIEF-United Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS $3.50

Oct 27 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp
* United therapeutics corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* United therapeutics corp - qtrly earnings per share $ 3.50
* United therapeutics corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 4.36
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings, per diluted share $ 4.36
* United therapeutics corp - qtrly revenues $ 408.2 million versus. $ 386.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.34, revenue view $402.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: