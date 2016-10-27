FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wesco International reports Q3 loss per share of $0.65
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 27, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wesco International reports Q3 loss per share of $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wesco International Inc

* Wesco International reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.65

* Q3 sales $1.86 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.91 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.75 to $3.90 excluding items

* Expect current end market challenges to continue in Q4

* Revised full year outlook for sales to be down 2 pct to 3 pct

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.96, revenue view $7.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.