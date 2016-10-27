BRIEF-Wesco International reports Q3 loss per share of $0.65

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wesco International Inc

* Wesco International reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.65

* Q3 sales $1.86 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.91 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.75 to $3.90 excluding items

* Expect current end market challenges to continue in Q4

* Revised full year outlook for sales to be down 2 pct to 3 pct

* Revised full year outlook for sales to be down 2 pct to 3 pct

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.96, revenue view $7.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S