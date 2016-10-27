BRIEF-Air Products Q4 adjusted EPS $2.01 from continuing operations

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc :

* Air Products reports strong fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.01 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.84 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $2.463 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.45 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $7.10 to $7.35 from continuing operations excluding items

* Expects fiscal 2017 Q1 adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.40 to $1.50,

* Air Products And Chemicals Inc - capital expenditure forecast for fiscal year 2017 is approximately $1.2 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis

* Air Products And Chemicals Inc - completed spin-off of versum materials on October 1

* Air Products And Chemicals Inc - continue to make progress on sale of performance materials division

* Air Products And Chemicals Inc - during fiscal year 2016, cost reduction actions resulted in elimination of approximately 700 positions

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $7.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S